While Prime Day has just started, Currys PC World has attempted to steal some of the attention with a quite frankly astonishing deal featuring an LG CX OLED and Nintendo Switch for just £1518.

Yes that’s right, Currys PC World is offering the five-star LG CX OLED (£1399 by itself) and a Nintendo Switch bundle comprised of Animal Crossing and Minecraft. Currys is also throwing in a pair of LG FN4 (RRP £99) for free when you use the code FREELGFN4 at the checkout.

Deal: LG CX OLED TV with Nintendo Switch, 2 games and LG Headphones (use code FREELGFN4) for just £1588

LG’s CX OLED is its mid-range OLED TV for 2020 and boasts excellent 4K picture quality, improved upscaling/motion and 4K/120Hz gaming abilities that make it a plum choice for the next-gen consoles and all for less money than the C9 was when it was released. The one big blot on the CX is its lack of a few UK catch-up TV apps (BBC iPlayer has now been added).

We called the CX “an excellent all-round package” and a “sure-fire winner”, and that was before it was recently reduced to £1399 from its original RRP of £1799. What makes this deal even more outstanding is that you’re also getting a Nintendo Switch thrown into the bargain (original RRP £279) plus Animal Crossing and Minecraft.

When we reviewed the Nintendo Switch we called it a console that “gives you great games wherever you are, whatever the time and whomever it is you want to play with. You might not want it as your primary gaming system, but you’ll definitely want it as your second.”

If you include the LG FN4 wireless earbuds then the cost of these items individually would cost in the region of £1838. That’s a saving of over £300.

If you’re in the market for an OLED, especially ahead of the next-gen consoles launching, then the LG CX is an overwhelmingly popular choice. With a Nintendo Switch and a couple games thrown in this is an absolutely cracking deal.

