Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite in this must-have Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle and get the game itself with a £20 discount.

If you didn’t already know, both versions of the Nintendo Switch are fairly sought after gadgets right now, and pretty hard to come by, especially with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons providing the perfect escapist formula the lockdown blues.

With the full-fat Nintendo Switch sold out pretty much everywhere, the Nintendo Switch Lite more than does the job in its place, especially in this Turquoise Lite bundle for only £229. Considering Animal Crossing: New Horizons costs £49.99 alone on the official Nintendo store, and the console retailing at £199, you’re saving a good £20 on this brand new game, essentially getting the title for only £30.

Really, all that’s left to say is, Tom Nook’s Deserted Island Getaway Package is waiting for you…

Nintendo’s most recent console, the Nintendo Switch Lite, packs much of the same fantastic gaming tech as its older sibling but in a more compact, exclusively portable design.

Forgoing the likes of of a docking station or even tabletop mode, the Nintendo Switch Lite is for the handheld gamer who has no interest hooking up to the TV. Complete in a smaller design, the Switch Lite is a real gem that stuns in its Turquoise, Yellow and Grey variants, with a new Coral shade launching April 24th.

With the control interface built into the console itself, you can benefit from having the much requested but recently neglected full D-Pad that Nintendo is famous for.

Of course, the screen is also smaller at 5.5-inches, having a 720p resolution on that small screen still allows the graphics to pop. Given that the full-fat Switch only outputs at 1080p when it’s docked, your portable experience won’t be any worse by opting for the Switch Lite.

The Switch Lite alone is an exciting purchase, but let’s face it, Animal Crossing is the real star of the show here – a game which truly fell into our hands at just the right time, whether you’re a complete noob or an AC veteran, New Horizons is sure to have you hooked.

Filled with adorable villagers, as well as Tom Nook who you should always monitor with the stankiest of side-eyes, build up your very own civilisation on a desert island, with the option to quite literally broaden your new horizons.

It might sound rather humble on the surface, but the process of catching bugs, collecting fruit and building up your quaint little house is rather relaxing, and if you’re after the perfect form of chill escapism, nothing does it better than Animal Crossing.

A magical game to lose yourself in, this bundle from Currys PC World is just too good to miss out on. If you’ve been eyeing the Switch Lite, now’s the time to indulge yourself.

