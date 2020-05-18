Get a free Google Nest Mini in this phenomenal Moto G8 Bundle

Buy the 4-star mid-range Moto G8 handset and save £49 with a Google Nest Mini smart speaker thrown in at no extra cost.

John Lewis is known to offer some pretty fantastic bundles now and then, and this Moto G8 smartphone bundle is no different, packing the sleek Google Nest Mini for free with your purchase, alongside John Lewis’ standard extended guarantee period of two years for both products.

Retailing at £179.95 for the Moto G8 handset, this was already an exceptional price on the smartphone we deemed “a good device that offers a good main camera and decent performance for the price”. With a compact Nest Mini smart speaker thrown in however, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

On paper, Motorola’s Moto G8 sounds every bit like a flagship handset with a ton of features that make it seem far more expensive than it actually is. This includes a robust screen, offering a 6.4-inch display, as well as a quadruple sensor array hosted on its rear – a very impressive camera package for a handset that barely even sniffs at the £200 mark, let alone the heights of flagships surpassing £1000.

Of course, the Moto G8 is most certainly not a phone that should be compared to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 or Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro. However, for its price range, it’s worth reiterating that you’re getting a lot of tech for your money.

Taking a closer look at that quad sensor camera package, you’ll fine three lenses – the 16MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens – as well as a fourth sensor, the Laser AF, which supplies better auto-focus functionality.

In terms of the Moto G8’s display, it’s definitely taken a leaf out of the flagship handbook, adding to that surprisingly lush feel. Offering an almost bezel-less experience, the Moto G8 has a stunningly full screen, although it does leave a little to be desired with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which did lack some of the clarity and sharpness. Still, it’s definitely an impressive blueprint, showcasing a punch-hole-type camera in the top left corner for all your selfie snaps, reminiscent of Samsung’s current design across all its handsets.

Under the hood, you’ll find the mid-range Snapdragon 665 chipset with 4GB of RAM. Nothing to call home about, but a perfect fit for the Moto G8 handset, boasting a no worries, lag-free performance. You’ll also find a 4000mAh battery cell here which – again – we found to be competent in seeing us through a demanding day of usage.

At £179.95, the Moto G8 is a cracking mid-range phone with some features still worth getting excited about. Pair that with the Google Nest Mini smart speaker, which you get at absolutely no extra cost, and there’s very little reason why you shouldn’t snap up this bundle from John Lewis & Partners. As if that wasn’t enough, don’t forget about the extended two year guarantee on both devices.

Unmissable Moto G8 Bundle Moto G8 Smartphone (with free Google Nest Mini smart speaker) If you pick up a brand new Moto G8 from John Lewis, not only will you get a 2-year warranty as standard, but you'll also get a Google Nest Mini speaker at no extra cost. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…