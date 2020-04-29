Receive a free Galaxy Watch Active worth £199 and take £10 off upfront cost using the code TRUSTED10 in this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus contract deal.

There’s quite a lot to unpack in this exceptional Samsung S20 Plus EE contract deal, loaded with 45GB of data, alongside unlimited minutes and texts for a monthly cost of just £36.

Admittedly, there is a £275 upfront cost to contend with, but given that you’re also receiving a hench free gift in the form of the sleek Galaxy Watch Active, as well as a £10 deduction on that upfront payment when you quote TRUSTED10 at the checkout, the offer more than makes up for it. Especially when you consider just how premium and feature-packed this latest flagship from the South Korean brand is.

This year, Samsung released not one, not two, but three flagship handsets as a part of its S20 series with the Galaxy S20 Plus sitting slap bang in the middle of the regular S20 and S20 Ultra. In terms of size, that means the S20 sits with a 6.7-inch display, in comparison to the S20’s 6.2-inches and the S20 Ultra’s 6.9-inches, cased in an amalgamation of metal and glass for that truly luxe feel. Aesthetically, the S20 Plus almost completely forgoes any kind of bezel with a beautifully full blueprint and curved edges, continuing Samsung’s Infinity-O feature with its front facing camera sitting as a cut-out in the top, centre of the screen.

In terms of its display specs, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a Super AMOLED panel with the headlining 120Hz refresh rate, offering a more fluid, responsive display, which is particularly appealing for gamers and creatives.

Of course, the other leading feature for the S20 series is its array of cameras, with the S20 Plus offering a three sensor set-up. This includes a 12MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto lens. The S20 Plus also features DepthVision, 3D mapping the snaps you take to create a better sense of depth of field. With the S20 Plus, you’ll also be able to shoot video in 8K, though unless you’ve got an 8K monitor or TV hanging around, this is novelty at best.

Summarised in our 4.5 out of 5 star review: “If you’re after a top-end Android phone then the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of the best around. Though it doesn’t quite match the specs of the much pricier Galaxy S20 Ultra, the compromises remain few and far between.”

A fantastic handset in its own right, this superb S20 Plus contract from EE can’t get much better when you consider the £10 saving discount code TRUSTED10, as well as the fantastic Galaxy Watch Active free gift, worth a whopping £199.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…