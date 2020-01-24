Amazon has sneakily discounted the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch, taking a hench £112 off its RRP – the first major price drop for Fossil’s latest device.

From the listing, you might presume there isn’t a massive saving with no visible discount marked by Amazon. However, at its release, the fantastic Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch was being sold at £279. Now down to only £167, that’s a tasty £112 price slash that sees this 8 out of 10 smartwatch slipping well below the £200 mark.

Receiving the aforementioned 8 out 10 rating from Trusted Reviews, Thomas Deehan gave a shining verdict: “With its fifth generation of smartwatches, Fossil finally hits its stride with a near-perfect blend of personal assistant features and fitness tacking capabilities, setting a new standard for which Wear OS devices should be measured against.”

It goes without saying, then, that this smartwatch is a worthy choice for those in need of the perfect balance between smart and fitness capabilities.

Packing a ton of features that make this the perfect companion for being more active, the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch houses a heart rate monitor, allowing you to better plan and push your exercise regime. It’s also designed to be swimproof, meaning you can take it into the pool and log your progress during a front crawl or breaststroke.

With built-in GPS, you’ll have the freedom to go out for a run, track distance, calories burned and time without being weighed down by your phone.

The Gen 5’s updated Wear OS is another delight of the Fossil Gen 5, offering seamless Tiles that allow you to swipe between different apps and functions, giving you the opportunity to customise.

The standout in regards to how the Fossil Gen 5 works, however, is what’s under the hood with the introduction of the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset – hardware that was sorely missed in its predecessor. Performance on the Fossil Gen 5 is far smoother and more pleasant.

Of course, like any smartwatch, you can also receive all your smartphone notifications straight to your Fossil Gen 5, displayed beautifully on its vibrant AMOLED screen.

With a whopping £112 off this marvellous smartwatch, pick up the Fossil Gen 5 now for just £167 and benefit from a truly smooth performance, both from your watch and you.

