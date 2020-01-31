There is now a fiver off the Pokémon Shield edition of the Enhanced Wireless Controller for your Nintendo Switch – making it a far more affordable option than going for the standard Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Having been slowly dropping down in price more and more, you can buy the Enhanced Wireless Controller for the Nintendo Switch console for just £29.99, down from £34.99. Compared to the £54.99 RRP of the Pro Controller, this one’s a no brainer.

Pokémon Shield Enhanced Wireless Controller Deal Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokémon Shield Use in tabletop mode or docked and enjoy a more ergonomic layout for more comfortable gaming, offering motion controls and mappable Advanced Gaming buttons in a gorgeous Pokémon Shield design.

Clearly a popular accessory, its Pokémon Sword counterpart has already sold out, so we’d act fast for all the flexible functionality of this PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller.

Awash with Pokémon Shield’s reddish-pinky tones, this special edition of the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller also features the three new starter Pokémon in the latest generation of GameFreak’s RPG series. Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble all decorate the controller with the Pokémon Shield logo taking centre stage at the top – as only it should.

Able to connect and use when your Nintendo Switch is docked or in tabletop mode, it goes without saying that one of the biggest perks of owning an Enhanced Wireless Controller is a better grip and more tactile experience when gaming.

Whilst the removable Joy-Cons are one of the unique selling points of the Switch, their small size can make it tricky not to trip clumsily over buttons. Speaking from experience (and many bows in Breath of the Wild that’ve missed their mark), having a more tactile experience can make all the difference.

Connected via Bluetooth 5.0, you can use more than just one of the Enhanced Wireless Controllers during one gaming session, allowing better control during multiplayer games, too. With LED indicators, you can see which player is assigned to which number, as well as being notified of a dwindling battery. Offering a 30-hour battery life, however, you’re not likely to have to swap out the batteries too often.

Set in an ergonomic layout, the controller features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming buttons, although foregoes HD rumble, IR and Amiibo compatibility. For more comfortable, extended gameplay, though, this is a sacrifice you’ll be willing to make, especially when your Switch is docked.

Down by a fiver, there’s no better time to pick up on this Nintendo Licensed PowerA Enhanced Controller, especially when it’s decorated in the gorgeous colours of Pokémon Shield.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

