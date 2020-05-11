Forget the Surface Book 3, the Surface Book 2 just had a £450 price drop

Not even a week after the Surface Book 3’s unveiling and the Microsoft Surface Book 2 has already had a massive price drop, courtesy of Currys PC World.

If you’ve been holding out on buying the Surface Book 2, then now’s the time to pounce as Currys has slashed a whopping £450 off the asking price, meaning that you’ll only have to pay £1049 for the i5, 256GB SSD model instead of £1499.

Given that the Surface Book 3 has an RRP of £1599 for its own i5, 256GB SSD entry-level model, this offer is a much better shout for anyone who wants a superbly powerful laptop that won’t completely break the bank in the process. If you do have your eyes set on the deal however, we certainly don’t recommend waiting around as all other variants of the Surface Book 2 are now out of stock on Currys’ website.

Now, don’t get me wrong, the team here at Trusted Reviews are mightily impressed with the new Surface Book 3 (especially over the comparatively lacklustre 2020 MacBook Pro), but for most of us, there’s only so much that you can justifiably spend on a brand new laptop.

Even in our glowing four-star review for the Surface Book 2, we noted that the device itself was too expensive, which is exactly why this newfound price drop is worth talking about.

If you’re unfamiliar brand, Microsoft’s Surface Books offer powerful specs in a 2-in-1 hybrid form, meaning that they can be detached from the keyboards they’re shipped with and then used as a high-powered tablet, making them especially handy for anyone working in animation.

Detailing in our review: “This makes the Surface Book wonderfully intuitive to use when working in creative suites such as Adobe Photoshop or 3D Studio Max. The pressure sensitivity also works with common freeware creative suites, such as Krita.”

As if all that wasn’t enough, you can even get free next day delivery on the device by using the code FREENEXTDAYDEL at the checkout – handy if your laptop’s just broken down and you need a new one quickly.

