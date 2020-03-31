The stellar Huawei P30 handset – equipped with all the typical Google apps – can now be had for a steal with this cashback deal and no upfront cost.

With the Huawei P40 range unveiled, Huawei P30 deals are in an abundance with fantastic value SIM-free and contract prices across the board. Exclusive to Trusted Reviews, this Fonehouse contract gets you 16GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for just £26.75 a month and no upfront cost.

To benefit from this great price, Fonehouse is offering £30 in cashback, taking it down from its price of £28 a month to just £26.75 with cashback automatically entering your account after 90 days.

Even though it’s the more affordable option of Huawei’s 2019 flagship phones, the Huawei P30 is still an excellent handset that will more than do the job for the average smartphone user.

Stretching across 6.1-inches, the Huawei P30 comes with an OLED panel offering a FHD+ resolution, wrapped in premium feeling metal and glass casing. On its back, you’ll find Huawei’s signature iridescent hues and on the front, a dew drop notch housing a 32MP front facing camera.

In terms of its rear camera package, whilst not as impressive as the P30 Pro, the Huawei P30 still offers a competent set-up that will capture some solid snaps. A triple sensor threat, the P30 houses a 40MP wide angle sensor, 16MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

The rear camera can also shoot in custom RYYB (red, yellow, yellow, blue), dubbed the ‘Super Spectrum’ pixel arrangement, RGB (red, blue, green), with the yellow pixels being able to allow more light in and mix to make vivid greens too.

Concluded in our review: “The Huawei P30 doesn’t match the P30 Pro when it comes to camera performance, but if fares surprisingly well everywhere else. The phone has a premium design that gives key rivals, like the Galaxy S10 a run for its money. Under the hood it has great hardware that will meet 99% of buyers needs.”

With £30 in cashback to claim, pay just £26.75 a month for this 16GB EE tariff from Fonehouse for the Huawei P30 across all its colour variations.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…