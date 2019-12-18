Pick up an excellent game to play with all the family this Christmas with DropMix now just £29.99 – a massive saving over its original £119.99 RRP.
Admittedly, even though the game was available at a slightly cheaper price this time last year, you’re still getting a huge discount on one of the best modern board games, brought to you by the same people who made Guitar Hero and Rock Band.
With a total of £90 chopped off the original RRP, pick up DropMix for just £29.99 and have it delivered in time for Christmas. Forget Monopoly, this is the game to get that old fashioned family rivalry burning.
A great game for music fans who want to create their own bangers, DropMix is a card game that allows you to mix your very own track and earn points along the way.
With the first player to reach 21 points deemed the winner, placing the cards in one of the five slots allows a track to slowly come together with samples from the likes of ‘Bring Me to Life’ by Evanescence and ‘Call Me Maybe’ by Carly Rae Jepsen. There’s a whole library of music genres, from pop to rock and hip hop.
There’s also the option to play completely freestyle without that competitive edge, allowing you to throw together all the cards at your disposal to write a fantastic track.
To set-up, all you have to do is download the DropMix app onto your smartphone, place in the designated area and away you go.
A fun addition to a festive party this year, who needs a playlist when you can mix your own tracks and bring that unique edge to your gathering?
Already reduced to a fantastic price, it’s worth noting this bundle also comes with a playlist pack and two additional discovery packs, allowing you to achieve a broader range of sounds and songs.
Shake up the board games when Christmas comes around this year and introduce your family and friends to the world of DropMix across Christmas and New Years, now just £29.99.
