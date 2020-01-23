Pay £8 a month for 8GB of data in this stonking pay monthly SIM-only plan from Three, exclusive to Trusted Reviews readers.

Three is introducing a brand new SIM-only 12-month Advanced plan that gives you 8GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, all for just £8 a month. Essentially paying £1 per gigabyte of data, it’s the ideal SIM for social media surfers who don’t want to pay over a tenner for data they’re simply not going to breeze through every month.

Exclusive Three Mobile SIM-Only Deal Three Mobile SIM-Only Advanced Plan - 8GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Benefit from this Trusted Reviews exclusive SIM-only Advanced plan from Three, benefit from the network's 5G ready SIM, as well as its Go Roam Around the World and Personal Hotspot features.

In comparison to its competitors, Three is known for offering great value for money when it comes to your monthly data allowance, but this exclusive offer can’t be found by going directly to Three’s website.

With a selection of SIM-only deals for those who are settled on their handset but might want to jump ship for a better value mobile tariff, Three’s service ensures you can chat, stream, post and roam from almost anywhere.

It’s also one of the best UK networks for keen travellers who don’t want to change up their plan to accommodate to their next trip. Three’s Go Roam Around the World feature allows you to use your phone like normal in a staggering 71 destinations across Europe and the rest of the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, the United States and Costa Rica.

This Advanced plan from Three also includes Personal Hotspot, allowing you to tether other devices to your phone or a friend’s without extra costs on top of your monthly tariff rate.

Better still, without the need to raise its rates, Three has made this SIM 5G ready, meaning you can benefit from the fastest loading speeds whilst out and about roaming on your smartphone, once its 5G infrastructure is rolled out. The fifth generation of mobile connectivity, 5G usually comes at a premium, especially when purchasing one of the 5G-ready handsets. However, Three is keeping things affordable with this brilliant 8GB SIM for just £8 a month.

Whether you’re paying off a handset elsewhere, looking to keep your monthly outgoings down, or simply don’t see the need for more than 8GB of data a month, this Three SIM will get you comfortably through from month to month.

With 8GB of data in the bank, you’ll never have to worry about your social media obsession rinsing through your allowance. Plus, for more conservative users, you can even squeeze a little bit of video streaming from this SIM. For just £8 a month, this deal’s simply too good to miss.

