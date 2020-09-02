eBay 20% off sale now on – save big on 4K TVs, AirPods Pro and more

eBay’s dropped another 20% off code for a limited time – letting you get up to £75 off your next tech purchase when you quote POCKET20 at the checkout.

Let’s face it, we could all do with a bit of retail therapy right now. 2020 hasn’t gone according to anyone’s plans, but that doesn’t mean that you’re not entitled to have some fun. On the contrary, a brand new TV might make the home cinema experience more enjoyable, while a better fitness tracker could help you to get back on track with your fitness goals.

With an absurd amount of retailers and sellers taking part in the sale, it’s almost too much to take in, which is why we’re here to help. To save you scrolling through an endless amount of pages, we’ve highlighted the best deals of the sale right here, and will be updating the selection according to availability. So let’s dive in.

Samsung UE75TU7000 75″ 4K Crystal UHD TV – £75 off

If you have the space for a 75-inch TV then I envy you. Even so, having the space doesn’t always equate to having the cash, but this incredible offer from Crampton and Moore could get you the TV you’ve always wanted for less.

Usually going for £849, Samsung’s 75-inch 4K Crystal UHD TV can now be had for just £774 with the code POCKET20 attached. It’s a whopper of a telly, but with £75 off, there’s never been a better time to indulge.

Apple AirPods Pro – Only £183.20

As we all know, Apple rarely serves a proper discount to its products (unless a newer model hits store shelves), so when one does appear, it’s always worthy of your attention. This time around it’s the superb AirPods Pro that have seen a swift price drop, coming down to a far more affordable rate of £183.20.

Arguably one of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, the AirPods Pro are a music lover’s dream. Not only do the earbuds offer nuanced and immersive sound, but their noise cancellation is almost on par with the equally brilliant Sony XF-1000XM3.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Only £30.36

Yes, you’ve read that right. Despite the long-awaited return of the Tony Hawk’s series being just a few days away, you can still save a swift 20% on your pre-order via the The Game Collection’s eBay store.

With the aforementioned POCKET20 code, you can nab Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered (try saying that five times) for just £30.36. For a brand new title, that price is almost too good to be true, but it’s most certainly real for a limited time.

Shark IZ201UK Cordless Vacuum – £75 off

Giving Dyson a run for its money, Shark produces some excellent cordless vacuums that are well worth your attention. The Shark IZ201UK for instance not only boasts a flexible shaft for those hard to reach places, but it also uses anti-hair wrap technology to prevent hair from getting tangled in the brush.

Much like Dyson however, Shark’s premium vacuums tend to go for a high asking price – but not for the time being. With the 20% off code, the IZ201UK can be yours for just £279.99. If you’re sick and tired of your old vacuum – what better time to upgrade for something that can truly get the job done?

