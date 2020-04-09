New Audible customers on Prime can benefit from getting their first three months of the audiobook service at a massively discounted rate.

At a time when it’s no longer possible to dive into the local bookshop and have a browse, it might be time to dive into a new way of enjoying page-turning stories with the help of Audible, changing the way you consume books by making it easier than ever to listen to audiobooks on your phone, tablet, or even a smart speaker.

Usually setting you back £7.99 a month, there’s no better time to sign-up for the first time as Amazon Prime members can receive their first three months at just 99p across the entire period. You’ll be charged 99p after your first month, with month two and three dishing out no charge, after which your subscription will automatically renew to the full £7.99 a month rate, unless you decide to cancel it.

Receiving one credit a month to spend on a title of your choosing, you can browse from a huge library of audiobooks, ranging from fiction to non-fiction, new releases to classics and beyond. Even if you cancel your membership at a later date, Audible lets you keep your purchases, allowing you to revisit a new favourite again and again on your device.

To access Audible, simply download the app on any given device, and press play to pick up where you left off. Whether you’re a keen reader or not, Audible just may be the service to unearth your inner bookworm, or allow you to read even more even when you’re doing something else. Is there anything more perfect than any given task with a good book playing in the background?

Don’t fancy a book? Audible is also home to a ton of podcasts that might better suit your mood at the time, with many book titles exclusive to Audible too.

With Audible, if you’re not enjoying a book, you can also easily exchange with no questions asked, ensuring you’re always able to delve into stories you’ll really enjoy. Better still, you can also send books to friends and family, too, allowing you to one-up usual recommendations by delivering the book itself.

A great way to get back into reading, or to ensure you read even more, Prime members should sign-up to this fantastic Audible deal and get three months for only 99p.

