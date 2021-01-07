DJI Mini 2 Deal: Get this drone starter pack for its lowest price yet

The recently released DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo – which includes the drone itself and a wealth of extras – now has a whopping £75 off with the code PACKUP20.

This deal is available through Camera Centre UK’s eBay storefront, which the PACKUP20 code available across several trusted sellers until Sunday. Stock for the standalone drone is already dwindling however, so we don’t anticipate this combo pack staying around for very long either.

Deal: DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo for just £504 (use code PACKUP20)

Take it from someone who’s currently testing the DJI Mini 2 for review – if you’re interesting in buying your first drone for vlogging or landscape photography, then this is the one to go for.

While you can expect our final verdict to appear soon, it can be said that the DJI Mini 2 is a worthy successor to the already brilliant DJI Mavic Mini. Weighing just shy of 249 grams, the Mini 2 is one of the most portable consumer drones you can buy, as it fits snugly in the bag included with the Fly More combo.

Unlike its predecessor however, the Mini 2 is no longer capped at 2.7K, now with the ability to shoot in glorious 4K at 30fps. The difference is immediately noticeable, as the Mini 2 can finally do justice to any type of landscape without making the user feel like they’re missing out for opting for an entry-level drone.

It also takes minimal effort to shoot jaw-dropping footage thanks to the Quickshots section of the DJI Fly app. This feature lets the Mini 2 perform aerial feats at the touch of button, such as circling around an object or flying away at a specific angle and speed.

While you can get around 31 minutes of flight time with a single battery, the Fly More pack includes three batteries in total, which I highly recommend as a necessity of getting the most out of your DJI Mini 2.

Available until this Sunday, remember to use the code PACKUP20 to receive the full £75 discount now available on the superb DJI Mini 2 Fly More combo pack.

