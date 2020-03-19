Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 for under £740 for a limited time

You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 SIM-free for just £739.99 when using the discount code PRESSPLAY.

It’s early days with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series having only been released into the wild a little under a week ago, but we’re already seeing some substantial savings on the new handsets.

With this discount code, see a number of big savings across Currys PC World’s eBay store, including the Galaxy S20. Retailing at £799.99 for the 128GB 4G model, get the Grey variant for just £739.99 when using the discount code PRESSPLAY at the checkout, shaving £60 off your Samsung Galaxy S20.

Samsung’s most affordable offering in its latest wave of smartphones, we deemed the Galaxy S20 “for most people, the best Android phone available right now. This will likely be the biggest selling flagship Android device of the year, with a lot of happy customers.”

That said, even as a seemingly more stripped back edition in comparison to its S20 Plus and S20 Ultra counterparts, the S20 still offers a bunch of impressive features, wrapped up in a premium, sleek design.

First things first, the Samsung Galaxy S20 offers a 6.2-inch screen that offers rich colour and perfect clarity with its punchy OLED panel, cased in glass, front and back with “a smattering of curves” that we found helped give a firm but comfortable grip on the handset.

A gorgeous, expansive screen, Samsung continues its use of its Infinity-O screen with its cut-out front facing camera, this time found taking centre stage at the top in a slightly more seamless positioning.

That’s not all, either. The screen definitely sits as a standout feature of the S20 series, offering a 120Hz refresh rate when watching on FHD content. Whilst this limits the use of the dazzling QHD+ resolutions, this double in the 60Hz standard offers a fluid and responsive screen when scrolling through your handset.

The triple sensor camera package on the rear on the S20 also produces some stunning results, boasting a 12MP wide sensor with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide sensor and 64MP telephoto sensor. This, we noted, is the biggest upgrade from the S10 to S20, and indeed for Samsung handsets as a whole – “the resulting snaps are a huge leap forward.”

Make sure you make the most of this fantastic eBay discount code on the Currys PC World store and quote PRESSPLAY to bring your Samsung Galaxy S20 handset from £799.99 to £739.99. Act fast before it expires March 22.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…