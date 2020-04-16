The stunning Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV could be yours for under £700 with the discount code PRESENT10.

Invest now and secure one dreamy home cinema set-up by bagging yourself the Samsung 55-inch Q60R QLED 4K TV for just £699.

Already reduced in price from its RRP of £799 to just £749 on this Crampton and Moore eBay listing, you can use eBay’s latest discount code PRESENT10 to get the maximum saving of £50, bringing the Samsung QLED down to a sweet ol’ price of only £699.

Let’s face it, when it comes to TVs and the latest technologies, it can be difficult to know which are the best and what differentiates your OLEDs from your QLEDs. While QLED isn’t quite as high-end as OLED, you can expect 100% colour volume from the former, with your TV constantly adapting to produce authentic, vivid colour.

It does this with millions of Quantum dots, which are constantly changing size in order to deliver the perfect picture, with the smallest of dots creating a blue colour and the biggest dots in red, with a spectrum of yellows and greens in between. These Quantum dots also offer high luminance for a brighter picture, too. In other words, the Samsung Q60R is smart and ceaselessly working to produce the best possible picture.

Hand in hand with the likes of its Quantum Processor 4K, the brains behind the brilliance, you can expect only the crispest of 4K pictures, able to upscale non-native content to ensure resolutions are the best they can be with crisp details in check. On top of visuals, the Quantum Processor 4K also adapts its sound, as well as delivering TV recommendations tailored to you and your tastes, as well as being able to find exactly what you want to watch with the help of voice controls.

Of course, like many smart TVs these days, you can also benefit from Samsung’s Ambient Mode, transforming your TV into a work of art, digital clock or a means to display your favourite photos when it’s not in use. You can even have your Samsung Q60R blend into its surroundings with its linear dots.

Now slipping below the £700 mark with the eBay discount code PRESENT10, make the most of this additional £50 saving before it expires on April 17th.

