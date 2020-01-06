Use this code to bag a Nintendo Switch Lite console for under £152

Shop via the Currys Clearance shop on eBay and use the PREP2020 discount code to pick up a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite for only £151.24.

It looks like you can benefit from other people’s unwanted Christmas gifts with this opened but never used Nintendo Switch Lite, already reduced down to £189.05 in the Currys Clearance store on eBay.

Nintendo Switch Lite Deal NINTENDO Switch Lite - Turquoise (Use Code: PREP2020) Get the Nintendo Switch Lite for exclusive handheld play across fantastic titles like Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokémon Sword and Shield with its stunning 720p resolution and 4-7 hour battery life.

Usually retailing at £199, the Nintendo Switch Lite console can receive a further 20% saving when using eBay’s discount code PREP2020 at the checkout, taking it down to a ridiculous £151.24.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is Nintendo’s answer to a more affordable, compact version of its original Nintendo Switch, allowing for exclusively handheld play. Whilst this means you’ll be limited in the number of ways you can play Nintendo games, it’s ideal for those who neither want to drop the cash on the full-fat Nintendo Switch console, or who simply don’t foresee themselves playing in either table top mode or docking on the TV for it to be worth the purchase.

Packing most of the brilliant tech found in the original console, though, the Nintendo Switch Lite still sits as a nifty console you’ll want to play all your favourite Nintendo games on, including new releases like Pokémon Sword and Sheild and Luigi’s Mansion 3, as well as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Compact and fun in design, the Nintendo Switch Lite is available in turquoise, yellow and grey and comes with a more competent battery life than its older sibling. With a 5.5-inch display, the Nintendo Switch Lite still boasts fantastic graphics with the same maximum resolution of 720p.

Nintendo Switch Lite Deal NINTENDO Switch Lite - Turquoise (Use Code: PREP2020) Get the Nintendo Switch Lite for exclusive handheld play across fantastic titles like Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokémon Sword and Shield with its stunning 720p resolution and 4-7 hour battery life.

So what’s our verdict? “The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling… if you’re yet to purchase a Switch, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.”

If you don’t mind the fact the box has been tampered with – and you really shouldn’t at this price – this is an unmissable deal when using the discount code PREP2020 at the checkout.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…