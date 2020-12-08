Beat back the cold with this super-hot Nespresso coffee machine deal

With the weather taking a turn for the frosty, now’s the perfect time to pick up this Nespresso Vertuo Next and milk frother bundle, reduced from £199 to just £139.

It’s extremely rare to find Nespresso coffee machines with a milk frother component around this lower price, making this £60 saving just too good to pass up. Plus, with the machine coming from Currys PC World’s eBay store, there’s free delivery an a 12-month warranty included.

Deal: Nespresso Vertuo Next with milk frother for just £139 (was £199)

When it comes to beating back the cold, nothing does the job quite like a proper cup of coffee. Even then, it can be really difficult to recreate barista style coffees at home, which is exactly where the Nespresso Vertuo Next comes in.

This machine uses Nespresso Vertuo capsules which are a tad bigger than the typical Nespresso pods, and are better suited for longer coffees like lattes and cappuccinos. So unless you’re completely set as an espresso junkie, then this is the coffee machine to go for.

The included Nespresso milk frother is separate from the coffee machine itself and is easier to clean as a result, so you can spend less time washing up and more time drinking delicious coffee at home.

As a Trusted Reviews recommended product with a high 4.5/5 rating, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is one of the best coffee machine we’ve tested, with particular praise awarded to its easy to use nature and the vast array of coffee types available.

Deal: Nespresso Vertuo Next with milk frother for just £139 (was £199)

In his verdict, Homes Editor David Ludlow wrote: “For those that like that a longer coffee, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is an excellent choice, delivering smooth, long shots of coffee in a way that’s completely different to any other machine. The new coffee machine size is slightly more manageable than with the original Nespresso Vertuo Plus, too.”

So if you fancy stepping up your coffee game at home then there’s only one thing for it – this £60 on the Nespresso Vertuo Next is too good to miss.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…