Need a serious gaming system to get you through lockdown? Plenty of people are thinking similarly and, right now, PS4 sales are through the roof. There are still great deals to be had though, like this PS4 bundle which comes with Doom Eternal, FIFA 20, The Division 2 and Now TV. At just £289.99 that’s a lot of entertainment for your money.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X coming at the end of this year, it’s a great time to get good value on a PS4 bundle like this. For £289.99 this bundle includes three of the most-talked-about games of the moment and Now TV streaming on top of that – it’s a great way to stay entertained while everyone is stuck inside.

Doom Eternal is particularly topical at the moment. Following its recent release critics and fans have been raving about just how frenetic and fun the gory shoot-em-up is. It’s even better than the series’ 2016 outing.

Our reviewer, Adam Speight, said: “Doom Eternal will knock your socks off, hold your feet to the flames and leave your heart-pounding from your chest… Doom (2016) turned things up to 11 for the beloved demon-mulching shooter series. With Doom Eternal, id Software cranks the volume up to 20. There’s a booming soundtrack, pulse-raising action and stunning hellish landscapes aplenty but the sequel still isn’t without its flaws.”

If blasting through molten hellscapes isn’t your thing, then FIFA 20 might suit you better. Take control of the biggest global football stars, manage top teams and take on friends online. It’s pretty much the ultimate football game, with something for everyone, whether you love playing online or solo.

Finally, The Division 2 sees players team up online to tactically fight their way through a dystopian vision of America in the near-future. A great variety of weapons, settings and tactics makes The Division 2 as unpredictable as it is fun. It’s a great addition to the bundle.

Finally, Now TV offers up a lot of the content available on Sky, without the dish, box and hassle. You can stream loads of your favourites like Westworld and Game of Thrones with the 2-month Now TV entertainment pass included in this bundle.

