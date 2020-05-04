What better way to celebrate May the fourth than learning how to be a Jedi? Well, the closest you’ll get is probably playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is now available for under £30.

On Xbox One, the game is available on Amazon for just £29.99. Stock is selling out fast though, as the PS4 version of the game – which was listed at the same price this morning – is now no longer available. If you want to bag a digital download for PC however, then you’re in luck as the game’s even cheaper, going for just £27.49.

So, why should you be grabbing a copy of Fallen Order? Firstly, it’s a game that offers a deep and immersive story set within the Star Wars universe. While battle royale, asymetrical multiplayer and online gaming are the fashionable offerings at the moment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order took things back to basics and offered a thoroughly enjoyable single-player campaign.

The gameplay combines intricate combat, platforming and fantastic graphics to make a game that we loved. It even bagged a high four-star rating in our review.

While it shipped with a few irritating bugs, the game is still one of the best Star Wars gaming experiences in a long time and certainly one of the best ways to play as a Jedi that we’ve ever encountered.

We weren’t completely smitten with the game’s protagonist, Cal Kestis, but we did love the chance to dive into the Star Wars universe through a new character’s eyes. You’ll notice one or two recognisable faces from the films and see some fantastic cinematics throughout the game’s central storyline.

Our reviewer said: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is far from a masterpiece, but to say it could’ve been one without some of its basic flaws may not be so far fetched. As it is, you can look past the tame story and inconvenient bugs instead revelling in joyous combat, awe-inducing cinematics and fluid platforming.”

So, if you’re looking for a great single-player game to get you through lockdown, look no further. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has all the Star Wars action you’re looking for, and then some.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…