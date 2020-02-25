Bag a bargain with this LG Nano Cell 55-inch TV price crash

This 55-inch LG SM8600PLA Nano Cell TV is now under £625 with the discount code PAID20.

Take in LG’s astonishing Nano Cell technology for less with a £75 price drop when using eBay’s latest discount code, PAID20.

While the listing may be misleading in regards to its original RRP, many of the top retailers currently match the £699 price, making this the cheapest available price with the £75 saving. Down to £624, make sure you quote PAID20 at the checkout to redeem this fantastic reduction.

When it comes to purchasing a new TV, if you’re looking to choose accuracy and detail over colour, LG’s Nano Cell range will be the perfect fit in your home. Why? Because its Nano Cell technology promises a superior picture to simply 4K. With Nano Cell’s grid system, pixels are lit to produce a more accurate picture than 4K UHD, a technology that is completely unique to LG TVs. While you might miss out on the sheer vibrance of an OLED panel, you’ll enjoy a much sharper, realistic output.

That said, you can still expect bold colours from Nano Cell, able to purify each colour and run it through the RGB spectrum to produce more enhanced hues to otherwise dull shades of colour. With a Wide Viewing Angle to boot, no detail or colour payoff is lost no matter where you’re watching from in the room.

Add to that built-in AI, with the option of Alexa or Google Assistant, finding exactly what you want proves easy, especially with LG’s webOS to boot. Able to flick seamlessly between live TV and your preferred streaming services, this interface is one of the many reasons customers choose to pick up an LG TV over other manufacturers.

A fantastic set-up that is sure to entertain for years to come in your household, the 55-inch LG SM8600PLA Nano Cell TV is also designed just as beautifully as the picture it emits with thin, sleek bezels.

Down to just £624 when you use the discount code PAID20 at the eBay checkout, pick up the LG Nano Cell TV at this absolute bargain price while you still can.

