Courtesy of a slick £100 price drop at Argos, the DJI Osmo Action Camera just became an even better alternative to the far more expensive GoPro Hero 8

Looking for an affordable answer to the far pricer GoPro Hero 8 or even the Hero 7? The DJI Osmo Action Camera was already a viable choice and now it’s even better with this discount on its RRP of £329.

DJI Osmo Action Camera Deal DJI Osmo Action Camera The DJI Osmo Action Camera packs a lot of great tech that meets the same spec as the GoPro Hero 7 Black, with fantastic electronic image stabilisation with capture at 4K for 60fps and a nifty little front-facing screen.

At release, perhaps the most appealing aspect of the DJI Osmo Action Camera was it offered a lot of the same capabilities as the, then, top dog GoPro Hero 7 Black for a far more accessible price point. You would expect, then, for the action camera to be severely lacking in places, but, as we noted in our review, “rather than a big leap forward from GoPro’s flagship, it refines some areas (usability, manual shooting options) while drawing level with the Hero 7 Black in others (video quality, stabilisation)”, making this a worthy alternative.

Able to shoot beautiful 4K footage at 60fps, capturing fluid, smooth video with electronic image stabilisation, the DJI Osmo Action Camera’s RockSteady stabilisation gives GoPro’s HyperSmooth a run for its money. The action camera also features HDR video, as well as a manual mode, allowing you to set the likes of shutter speed and a slow-motion option, slowing capture down to 240fps.

It’s also worth noting the DJI Osmo Action Camera houses a front facing screen, ideal for helping to set up shots and, of course — if you feel so inclined — for vlogging.

Just as with its competitors, voice commands are also available on DJI’s offering, allowing you to say five specific phrases in order to take photos, a video or power off. On top of that, you can take the DJI Osmo Action Camera to depths of up to 11-metres without need for a case, with the device boasting functionality during temperatures as low as -11C and remaining unscathed after a fall of up to five feet.

Able to take the rough with the tumble and achieve stunning video and photo capture, this is a fantastic choice for those in the market for an action camera who don’t want to spend the earth on those GoPro prices.

With £100 knocked off thanks to this Argos deal, pay just £229 for the DJI Osmo Action Camera now.

