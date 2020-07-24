As anyone who’s tried looking for one will know, Xbox One controllers are in short supply right now, but there are some still out in the wild if you know where to look – and we’ve found one of the best deals out there.

Taking a quick look at Amazon and Currys PC World, of the few stock that they do have left, you can expect to pay anywhere between £50 and £80, depending on what you’re after. On the other hand, verified eBay seller stockmustgo currently has an extra 10% off its stock of Xbox One controllers at the checkout.

Xbox One Controller Deal Xbox One Wireless Controller (Refurbished) Need an extra controller? For a limited time, there's an additional 10% off at the checkout when buying Xbox One controllers via stocktogo. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

With the stock in question already being reduced, owed to being professionally refurbished, the additional 10% discount means that you can pick up an extra controller for as little as £40.49 – a heck of a lot cheaper than the current asking price elsewhere.

Even better, the discount also applies to a whole bunch of special edition controllers which, despite being slightly more costly, look absolutely fantastic. The Minecraft Creeper edition definitely takes the cake as arguably the best looking controller of any console from this generation.

If you’ve been wondering why stock of Xbox One controllers has been so hard to come by, you can pin the blame squarely on two factors: the upcoming Xbox Series X launch and the impact of Covid-19 on the production supply chain.

PlayStation fans have also befallen the same fate, with PS4 controllers arguably even rarer these days. Suffice it to say, if you’ve already got multiple controllers in your home, then consider yourself lucky.

Xbox One Controller Deal Xbox One Wireless Controller (Refurbished) Need an extra controller? For a limited time, there's an additional 10% off at the checkout when buying Xbox One controllers via stocktogo. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For everyone else, this is one of the best deals out there for stocking up. After all, now that we’re spending more time indoors than ever before, now’s the perfect time to enjoy some classic couch co-op. Chuck in a solid multiplayer title like Borderlands 3 or Cuphead, and that’s a great way to spend an afternoon.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…