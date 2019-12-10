£460 price slash on the Samsung 75″ RU7020 Ultra HD 4K Smart HDR TV

Samsung’s more affordable TV model now has a total of £460 off its £1299 RRP with the 15% off eBay discount code PRESSIES.

You can pick up a 75-inch Samsung RU7020 TV for just £839 with eBay’s latest £60 off discount code, giving you the perfect screen for Christmas movie marathons with a premium screen size.

Samsung 75" RU7020 TV Deal Samsung UE75RU7020 75" Ultra HD Smart 4K HDR TV (Use Code: PRESSIE) With True Colour 4K and its HDR10+ powered processor, enjoy a brilliant picture with 4K upscaling on lower grade content. With smart capabilities, too, and a easy to use, smooth interface, this is a great choice for a more affordable set-up.

Usually retailing at a hefty £1299, this listing via the Crampton and Moore eBay store already has a 30% price cut, down to £899. Now with a further £60 off when you enter PRESSIES into the discount code box at the checkout, you can pick it up for a bargain price of £839 for this giant tele.

With this range of 4K TVs, Samsung sets out to provide an excellent TV available in decent sizes for an affordable rate, ensuring that even more premium specifications make it into the mainstream market for consumers looking to buy a good TV that won’t have them remortgaging the house.

Cased in plastic, it goes without saying that Samsung must cut corners in order to provide a TV that boasts a decent picture but still falls under a more accessible price bracket. As we noted in our review however, the design still looks nice and minimal and doesn’t deter from what makes it a 9 out of 10 TV set-up.

Packing True 4K colour and HDR, the Samsung RU7020 impresses with perfect clarity, the HDR10+ powering a well balanced image that depicts radiant light and inky dark spots. Delivering 4K like a pro with its UHD processor, lower grade content is also competently upscaled to ensure you’re seeing only the very best from your TV.

Our only real gripe with the Samsung RU7020 is its sound quality, which fell short. An easy way around is the use of a soundbar to boost, something someone keen to really enjoy their viewing experience would want to add anyway, as many of these streamline designed TVs need assistance in upgrading sound quality.

A whopping 75-inches, this TV from Samsung is definitely worth a look at at a ridiculously low price of £839. Just make sure you use the discount code PRESSIES to get your additional £60 off.

