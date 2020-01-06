£130 price cut on the JVC LT-55CF890 55″ Smart 4K Fire TV edition

Purchase the 55-inch JVC smart 4K TV set-up for just £349, a huge £130 off its usual retail price, before the sale ends tomorrow.

An affordable TV for its size, you can pick up the JVC LT-55CF890 at a discounted rate in the Currys PC World January Sales, the fantastic set-up now down to just £349.

Usually setting you back £479, the £130 price drop is a steal, especially for those who spend much of their time streaming TV shows and movies, rather than watching live in this Fire TV edition of the model.

No need for dongles or streaming sticks, the JVC LT-55CF890 delivers on those keen to make the most of their Prime Video membership with the Fire TV interface right at the heart of its software. No extra expense or fiddly installation needed; get all your streaming service necessities all in one place with Fire TV built into the TV, meaning you can also access the likes of Netflix and YouTube, as well as on demand services like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All4.

When it comes to smart TVs, it really doesn’t come much smarter than this, especially when you consider you can also use the Alexa voice remote seamlessly with the TV and find exactly what you want to watch without the laborious task of typing into your TV search bar, or flicking through the channels.

This also means you can utilise Alexa for your other needs, including asking for the weather forecast, news headlines and even controlling your other smart home gadgets.

Packing four times the resolution of FHD with 4K, enjoy superb colours and supreme clarity when watching every from TV shows to films with greater depth to boot when viewing HDR content.

Offering fantastic connectivity, too, the JVC LT-55CF890 connects to your Wi-Fi and offers four HDMI ports, as well as two USB 2.0 ports.

An amazing TV set-up, especially for those who prefer streaming content to watching live TV, the JVC LT-55CF890 won’t be down at £349 for long with just over twenty-four hours left of the Currys PC World January Sale.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

