Still got some Christmas money left over? Amazon has reduced the GoPro HERO7 Silver by 47% in this fantastic deal.

When it comes to the GoPro range, it’s more like action, action, action and that’s exactly what you need to take in order to benefit from this significant price drop on the fantastic GoPro HERO7 Silver, now down to just £149, before it shoots back up in price.

Usually retailing at £279.99, Amazon has taken a massive £130.99 off the GoPro HERO7 Silver, a low price we haven’t seen before Christmas.

Sitting slap bang in the middle of the HERO7 White and HERO7 Black iterations, the GoPro HERO7 Silver has a balance of some of the best and more affordable features, making this perhaps the most appealing choice for those who don’t have the budget for the Black, but want something better than the White can offer.

As is the case with just about any action camera, this is a durable, nifty little gadget that is prepared to take the rough with the tumble. No need for extra casing, the GoPro HERO7 Silver is waterproof up to 10 metres, allowing for some excellent under water shots.

As well as shooting in 4K at 30fps, you can also snap 10MP stills if you fancy. From photo bursts to timelapses, there’s a variety of ways in which to utilise the GoPro HERO7 Silver and get the most out of your action camera.

With Electronic image stabilisation and 60fps slo-mo shooting possible too, you can piece together some fantastic footage. You can even shoot vertically, ideal for posting on your Instagram Stories.

Making the most of the GoPro app, you can also seamlessly transfer videos and photos from the GoPro itself to your device, able to then edit and share to your hearts content.

Designed beautifully in its minimal shell, the GoPro HERO7 Silver also has a easy to use interface with its touchscreen display. Even more impressive still, with voice control functionality, you can set up the shot you want to capture and say, “GoPro, start recording” and “GoPro, take a photo” allowing for brilliant hands free opportunities.

The middle tier in the HERO7 range of GoPro cameras, the GoPro HERO7 Silver was already an appealing option for those not willing to drop the cash on the full fat HERO7 Black. Now with this 47% discount, it’s an even more affordable choice.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…