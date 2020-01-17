Grab Google Stadia Premier free with this swish BT deal

BT has partnered with Google to offer broadband customers a wealth of new exclusive Stadia deal.

BT and Google announced the partnership at midnight on Friday, promising it is the opening stage in a wider bid to make “cloud gaming mainstream” and “build awareness” about Stadia.

The deal makes BT the “first European Stadia distributor” and means new BT Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 and Ultrafast Fibre 250 can pick up a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition. The Premiere Edition is the top option for Google Stadia. It includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra and three months access to Stadia Pro.

Stadia Pro lets you stream triple A games over the cloud in 4K resolutions in up to 60fps. It also supports HDR and 5.1 surround sound with compatible games, though you’ll need a top end telly and sound system to take advantage of these features.

The exclusive deal will run between the 30th of January and 7th of February. After that Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, promised the firm will launch a wealth of new Stadia gaming plans with its broadband service.

“We continually look to provide our customers with the most exciting products and experiences, and by partnering with Google on Stadia, we’re able to help them push the limits of gaming,” he said.

“We’re also investing in the UK’s fastest 4G, 5G and fibre networks, so our superfast home broadband service is the perfect accompaniment for those wanting to make the most from this innovative streaming gaming platform.”

Google Stadia launched last year. In its current state only works on cabled and Wi-Fi internet connections on a limited number of devices. These include computers and laptops with Chrome installed and Google Pixel phones. The service currently doesn’t run on mobile networks.

Stadia is set to get some pretty serious competition later this year. Nvidia and Microsoft are expected to launch competing GeForce Now and Project xCloud streaming services respectively in the near future.

