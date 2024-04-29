The iPhone 14 is an undeniable bargain at this price

If you’re after an iPhone 14 on the cheap, this fantastic deal gets you a lot of data without a huge monthly outlay.

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering a 128GB iPhone 14 for a mere £25.99 a month after an initial £69 upfront payment. A good price for a phone that still stands as being one of the best out there.

What makes this proposal even tastier is that it comes with a whopping 100GB of 5G data to use each month on the ID network, a seriously large amount that’ll allow for huge amounts of streaming and downloading on the go.

As part of the 24 month package there are also unlimited calls and texts included – something which is now pretty common across most contracts but still very welcome.

If we look at the costs when they’re all added up, this deal comes to £692 for both the phone and all that data for two years.

If you were to buy an iPhone 14 direct from Apple, you’d be paying £699 just for the device and then you’d have to pay extra monthly for data, calls and texts. While paying monthly isn’t always the way we’d recommend going, if you’re after an iPhone this is certainly the best way.

Even though it’s not Apple’s latest phone, the iPhone 14 remains a strong pick for those who want a small iOS device and prefer to save a little money every month rather than have all the new features. The phone has a great 6.1-inch OLED display that can display HDR video, an A15 Bionic chipset and a very capable rear camera system with both a main and a wide angle camera.

In our iPhone 14 review, we said: “The camera remains excellent for both photography and videography; the software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too.”