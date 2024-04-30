The super fast Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse is now a steal at Amazon

PC gamers take note, the Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse is now selling at a knock-down price on Amazon.

The online retailer is offering the Razer Basilisk V3 for just £37.99, which is a 46% saving on its £69.99 RRP.

This is for a serious piece of gaming kit, with 11 programmable buttons, a free-spinning HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, and an iconic ergonomic design that incorporates 11 Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Zones.

It also packs a whopping 26.000 DPI sensor, which supplies some of the fastest and smoothest sensitivity around. If your preference is for competitive shooters, the Basilisk V3 really lets you dial in your aim like few other mice/mouses.

We reviewed the Razer Basilisk V3 around the time of its launch, and scored it an impressive 4.5 out of 5. “The Razer Basilisk V3 is a cracking choice for anyone looking to beef up their setup with a gaming mouse that’s powerful, comfortable to use and offers all sorts of bright lighting,” we concluded.

Besides that incredible high DPI sensor, we particularly rated the V3’s comfortable design, as well as its best-in-the-business Synapse software for customising your set-up.

We should note that this is a wired mouse, though that brings its own benefits. There’s no need to recharge your mouse, and you can be assured your connection isn’t going to let you down in the heat of the action.