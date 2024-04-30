Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The super fast Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse is now a steal at Amazon

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

PC gamers take note, the Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse is now selling at a knock-down price on Amazon.

The online retailer is offering the Razer Basilisk V3 for just £37.99, which is a 46% saving on its £69.99 RRP.

This is for a serious piece of gaming kit, with 11 programmable buttons, a free-spinning HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, and an iconic ergonomic design that incorporates 11 Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Zones.

It also packs a whopping 26.000 DPI sensor, which supplies some of the fastest and smoothest sensitivity around. If your preference is for competitive shooters, the Basilisk V3 really lets you dial in your aim like few other mice/mouses.

We reviewed the Razer Basilisk V3 around the time of its launch, and scored it an impressive 4.5 out of 5. “The Razer Basilisk V3 is a cracking choice for anyone looking to beef up their setup with a gaming mouse that’s powerful, comfortable to use and offers all sorts of bright lighting,” we concluded.

Besides that incredible high DPI sensor, we particularly rated the V3’s comfortable design, as well as its best-in-the-business Synapse software for customising your set-up.

We should note that this is a wired mouse, though that brings its own benefits. There’s no need to recharge your mouse, and you can be assured your connection isn’t going to let you down in the heat of the action.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

