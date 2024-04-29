Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon's got a slick Xbox Series S deal for Prime members

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber and you fancy picking up a new games console then we’ve got the deal for you.

Right now, active Prime members can nab a swift £20 discount of the new 1TB version of the Xbox Series S, bringing it down to the seriously tempting price of just £279. At that price, the 1TB Series S is barely that much more expensive than the 512GB model (£249), making the former well worth nabbing instead.

With 1TB of storage in the bank, you’ll have plenty of space to download all of your favourite titles without needing to constantly swap them out (handy if you enjoy playing larger games like Call of Duty Warzone or Starfield).

With a few years under its belt now, the all-digital Xbox Series S has proved itself to be quite the bargain within the next-gen gaming space. Significantly cheaper than the admittedly more powerful Xbox Series X, the Series S is the best option right now for any gamers who want to enjoy the latest games on a budget.

Despite its smaller stature and cheaper price, the Series S is more than capable of running top-tier next-gen titles like Starfield, Diablo IV and Alan Wake 2. Because the Series S is a digital only console however, it pairs perfectly with a Game Pass subscription.

As new games are constantly being added to the Game Pass library, you’ll never be left be left wanting for something to play, with recent additions including the colourful soulslike, Another Crab’s Treasure, and the big-budget sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

When you’re ready to wind down after a spot of gaming, the Series S also comes into its own as a streaming device with access to all of the major services including Netflix, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer.

For all that the Series S is capable of, the console was already a steal but at this reduced price, there’s never been a better time to snap it up.

