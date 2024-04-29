Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S22 is now a bargain upgrade at this new low price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

In the market for an Android smartphone but aren’t fussed about getting the latest model? This Samsung Galaxy S22 offering from Giffgaff is one for you. 

You can currently grab a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S22 handset in ‘like new’ condition for just £369 with Giffgaff.

To take advantage of this, you will also need to purchase an additional £10 rolling SIM. This isn’t tied into a contract however and can be cancelled immediately after ordering the handset so you won’t incur any future costs thereafter.

Giffgaff states the ‘like new’ condition of its refurbished phones have no visible blemishes on either the screen or body. All Giffgaff refurbished phones are also tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition and ‘like new’ models come with a 24-month warranty. 

If you want even more of a bargain and don’t mind some signs of wear and tear then you could opt for a model in ‘very good’ condition for £339 or a ‘good’ model for just £269. Either option will have more visible bumps and scratches but Giffgaff promises no more than five deep blemishes and any scratches on the screen won’t be visible when the display is active. 

Despite not being the newest Samsung Galaxy offering, the S22 remains a fantastic handset choice even two years after its initial release. 

In fact, we recently revisited our initial four-star rated review of the handset and our reviewer concluded the S22 “remains fairly similar in terms of both design and specs to the newer Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24, so you could potentially save yourself a chunk of change by opting for the older, but still capable, alternative.”

The S22 is equipped with a protective Armor Aluminum frame and IP68 water resistance rating which means the phone is protected from drops and even dips in water. Not only that but Samsung hasn’t changed the rear camera set-up since the launch of the S22, with both the S23 and S24 continuing to sport the trio of lenses that includes the impressive 50MP main sensor. 

If you need a decent Android smartphone for a bargain price, then you’d be seriously hard pressed to find a better option than this Samsung Galaxy S22 deal. Buying a refurbished handset is not only better for the environment but also means you can save a massive £400 compared to its price at launch.

