You won’t believe how cheap the Pixel Watch 2 is right now

It’s not unusual to see the Google Pixel Watch 2 discounted, however it’s quite rare to see it reduced by quite this much.

Amazon is currently selling the wearable, which we liked a lot when we reviewed it, for £179 which is a huge reduction over its RRP of £399.

This is actually a 55% reduction over that RRP, and still a huge drop over the more common £349 and £329 price points Amazon has sold the wearable for. Considering we rated the Watch 2 at its original price, we rate it even more now it’s much cheaper.

Pixel Watch 2 is now just a fraction of what it used to cost Amazon is currently selling the wearable, which we liked a lot when we reviewed it, for £179 which is a huge reduction over its RRP of £399. Amazon

Save 55%

Now £179 View Deal

Amazon is classing this as a ‘Limited Time Deal’ so there’s no telling when it might come to an end. We’d recommend that if you watch the Pixel Watch 2, this is an excellent time to get it as we’ve rarely seen it drop this low before. It’s currently £299 at Argos and Currys, so this is the cheapest around.

It is worth noting the deal is only on the black LTE model, opt for any of the other three colours Amazon sells or the typically cheaper Wi-Fi-only version and you’re not going to be making the saving. Probably best just to buy a strap afterwards if you’re not a fan of the look.

How good is the Pixel Watch 2?

Google finally steps up Pros Battery life is now workable

Outstanding HR accuracy

Design is still great for 24/7 wear Cons Battery life still not great or predictable

Only available in one case size

Fitbit Premium required for some stats

We reviewed the Pixel Watch 2 shortly before release at the full RRP price and we awarded it a ‘Recommended’ badge. With it now being offered 55% cheaper, we can only recommend it more.

When compared to the first model, the battery life is better, while the HR accuracy is very good and the design is dinky and excellent for wearing both out and at night. Some might like a bigger version, but we like this size very much.

There’s GPS onboard, a lot of Fitbit services and a growing list of apps and services. At this price, it’s easy to recommend for Android users.