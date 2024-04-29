Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t believe how cheap the Pixel Watch 2 is right now

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

It’s not unusual to see the Google Pixel Watch 2 discounted, however it’s quite rare to see it reduced by quite this much.

Amazon is currently selling the wearable, which we liked a lot when we reviewed it, for £179 which is a huge reduction over its RRP of £399.

This is actually a 55% reduction over that RRP, and still a huge drop over the more common £349 and £329 price points Amazon has sold the wearable for. Considering we rated the Watch 2 at its original price, we rate it even more now it’s much cheaper.

  • Amazon
  • Save 55%
  • Now £179
View Deal

Amazon is classing this as a ‘Limited Time Deal’ so there’s no telling when it might come to an end. We’d recommend that if you watch the Pixel Watch 2, this is an excellent time to get it as we’ve rarely seen it drop this low before. It’s currently £299 at Argos and Currys, so this is the cheapest around.

It is worth noting the deal is only on the black LTE model, opt for any of the other three colours Amazon sells or the typically cheaper Wi-Fi-only version and you’re not going to be making the saving. Probably best just to buy a strap afterwards if you’re not a fan of the look.

How good is the Pixel Watch 2?

The Pixel Watch 2 worn on a wrist
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Google finally steps up

Pros

  • Battery life is now workable
  • Outstanding HR accuracy
  • Design is still great for 24/7 wear

Cons

  • Battery life still not great or predictable
  • Only available in one case size
  • Fitbit Premium required for some stats

We reviewed the Pixel Watch 2 shortly before release at the full RRP price and we awarded it a ‘Recommended’ badge. With it now being offered 55% cheaper, we can only recommend it more.

When compared to the first model, the battery life is better, while the HR accuracy is very good and the design is dinky and excellent for wearing both out and at night. Some might like a bigger version, but we like this size very much.

There’s GPS onboard, a lot of Fitbit services and a growing list of apps and services. At this price, it’s easy to recommend for Android users.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

