Movie night’s covered with this outstanding OLED TV deal

With four times the number of pixels that full HD TVs have, the Samsung S90C effortlessly produces deep blacks, bright whites and everything in-between. Thanks to Quantum HDR OLED technology you can expect impressive brightness levels and blur-free images from any angle.

It’s not just an impressive picture you can expect but also a decent sound system too. The S90C is compatible with Dolby Atmos Sound which offers thrilling surround sound and Object Tracking Sound technology, which can manipulate the direction of sound depending on where the action is happening on screen.

With Samsung’s smart TV platform you can download all of your favourite streaming apps including Netflix, Now TV and Apple TV Plus, and access a huge collection of 4K content. With built-in voice assistants Bixby and Alexa, you can also experience complete hands-free control.

Gamers will especially appreciate that the S90C promises impressively fast and immersive gaming, and with the Samsung Gaming Hub you can even stream games from Game Pass and other cloud services without even needing a console.

We gave the Samsung QE65S90C a four-star rating with TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney concluding that not only is the TV “capable of great HDR brightness for an OLED TV” but its “support for refresh rates up to 144Hz, fast input lag and a selection of features” makes it especially ideal for gamers.

Whether you’re a movie buff, an avid gamer or binge-watcher, the 65-inch Samsung QE65S90C smart TV is the perfect companion. As we don’t know how long this £150 off promotional code will last, we’d recommend snapping up the offer sooner rather than later.