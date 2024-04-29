Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Movie night’s covered with this outstanding OLED TV deal

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your home entertainment for less with this promotional code for a top-rated Samsung Smart TV from John Lewis. 

Save £150 and get the 65-inch Samsung QE65S90C (S90C) Smart TV for just £1199 from John Lewis. Simply enter the promotional code SAMSUNGTV150 at the checkout to get the discount. 

Take £150 off the top-rated Samsung Smart TV

Take £150 off the top-rated Samsung Smart TV

Get £150 off the 65-inch Samsung QE65S90C TV at John Lewis. Simply enter SAMSUNGTV150 at the checkout.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £1349
  • Now £1199
View Deal

With four times the number of pixels that full HD TVs have, the Samsung S90C effortlessly produces deep blacks, bright whites and everything in-between. Thanks to Quantum HDR OLED technology you can expect impressive brightness levels and blur-free images from any angle.

It’s not just an impressive picture you can expect but also a decent sound system too. The S90C is compatible with Dolby Atmos Sound which offers thrilling surround sound and Object Tracking Sound technology, which can manipulate the direction of sound depending on where the action is happening on screen. 

With Samsung’s smart TV platform you can download all of your favourite streaming apps including Netflix, Now TV and Apple TV Plus, and access a huge collection of 4K content. With built-in voice assistants Bixby and Alexa, you can also experience complete hands-free control.

Gamers will especially appreciate that the S90C promises impressively fast and immersive gaming, and with the Samsung Gaming Hub you can even stream games from Game Pass and other cloud services without even needing a console. 

We gave the Samsung QE65S90C a four-star rating with TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney concluding that not only is the TV “capable of great HDR brightness for an OLED TV” but its “support for refresh rates up to 144Hz, fast input lag and a selection of features” makes it especially ideal for gamers.

Whether you’re a movie buff, an avid gamer or binge-watcher, the 65-inch Samsung QE65S90C smart TV is the perfect companion. As we don’t know how long this £150 off promotional code will last, we’d recommend snapping up the offer sooner rather than later.

You might like…

The Galaxy S22 is now a bargain upgrade at this new low price

The Galaxy S22 is now a bargain upgrade at this new low price

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Toshiba’s bargain 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV is now a steal thanks to this offer

Toshiba’s bargain 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV is now a steal thanks to this offer

Chris Smith 3 days ago
One of 2024’s best Android phones is already going cheap

One of 2024’s best Android phones is already going cheap

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Going camping? This portable power station deal is a must-buy

Going camping? This portable power station deal is a must-buy

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Amazon’s got the perfect camera deal for amateur photographers

Amazon’s got the perfect camera deal for amateur photographers

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
The Insta360 X3 just became an even better action cam for vloggers

The Insta360 X3 just became an even better action cam for vloggers

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words