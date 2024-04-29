Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is now the price of a mid-range phone

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone should seriously consider this astonishing Giffgaff offer on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

You can currently get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in ‘like new’ condition for just £509 on Giffgaff. 

Get a refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra for just £509

Get a refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra for just £509

You can currently get a refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra handset in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £509.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • £509
View Deal

A Giffgaff ‘like new’ handset has no visible scratches or cosmetic imperfections and comes equipped with a 24-month warranty for extra peace of mind. All Giffgaff handsets are cleaned and tested too, ensuring they are in 100% working condition.

If you’re new to Giffgaff then you’ll need to order this with an additional £10 rolling SIM. This isn’t tied into a contract and can be cancelled immediately after ordering the handset so you won’t incur any future costs thereafter. 

Although the S22 Ultra launched back in 2022, Editor Max Parking wrote that it still remains a “tempting phone with impressive capabilities in a rather large package” and gave the device a high 4.5-star rating.

The S22 Ultra was the first Galaxy S smartphone that included a built-in S Pen. The S Pen was a fantastic addition that Samsung has continued to include in its more recent launches, as it boasts improved latency which makes every pen stroke feel as natural as ink on paper. 

The phone’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display was designed for better outdoor visibility and reaches a massive 1750 nits at its peak, which means you can easily use the S22 Ultra outside in bright sunshine without any glare.

If you’re looking to step up your photography then the S22 Ultra’s impressive rear cameras are the perfect companion. The star of the show is its mighty 108MP main sensor which detects low lighting conditions and adjusts accordingly, producing clear and detailed images even in the dark. 

In fact, Max praised the camera’s ability to cope in the dark and states “the phone does a wonderful job at both retaining details in tough conditions and ensuring that snaps that deserve to be inky dark are so.”

Considering the Galaxy S22 Ultra was a jaw-dropping £1149 at launch, you can save a massive £640 with this refurbished ‘like new’ handset and still enjoy all of its impressive features.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

