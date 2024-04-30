Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can finally get the iPhone 15 Pro on an affordable contract

Jon Mundy

If you’ve been waiting patiently for iPhone 15 Pro contract prices to become reasonable, now could be the time to pull the trigger.

Click on the deal button below and you’ll be able to secure an iPhone 15 Pro on a 24 month contract with 500GB of monthly data for just £38.99 a month. There’s a reasonable upfront fee of £69.

This is a great price for a phone that’s still, lest we forget, retailing for the full £999 up front on Apple’s website.

We like the iPhone 15 Pro a lot, having scored it 4 out of 5 in our review. While we didn’t find it to be the most consequential upgrade Apple has ever issued, it does sport several compelling new features.

For one thing, the switch from stainless steel to a titanium frame has made the phone both lighter and stronger than before. It’s also just plain better looking, with a classy muted sheen replacing the reflective shine of previous models.

Apple has also added a completely new button this time around, which is always big news. The Action Button replaces the classic mute switch, and can now be assigned to a whole bunch of different tasks. Boot up the camera, turn on the torch, or assign it to virtually any other task or app through Shortcuts.

This is Apple’s best camera either, too, with a bold jump to a new hybrid 24MP photo system. Shots now pack in significantly more detail than before, without sacrificing on speed or processing wizardry.

Finally, Apple has moved to its new A17 Pro processor, which is just about the best mobile chip on the market on balance. Fast and efficient, it’ll blaze through console-quality games like Death Stranding or Resident Evil 4, while remaining nice and energy efficient during everyday tasks.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

