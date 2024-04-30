This AirTag alternative is less than half the price of Apple’s tracker

Always seem to misplace your keys, wallet or bag? Never lose an item again thanks to this bargain bluetooth tracker from Eufy.

You can currently get a Eufy Security Smart Track Link Bluetooth tracker for just £13.99 on Amazon, saving a massive 30% off its usual £19.99 RRP.

Eufy Security's Bluetooth tracker is just £13.99

Was £19.99

Now £13.99 View Deal

It’s worth noting that this tracker is only compatible with Apple devices and will not work with Android.

Compatible with Apple’s Find My app, Eufy’s Bluetooth tracker is the perfect assistant to help you keep track of your commonly misplaced items. Setting it up is incredibly quick and easy as you simply need to open the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac and add the tracker to your items tab.

With the Find My app, you’ll receive left behind alerts whenever it detects that you’ve gone without your item in tow and locate your items worldwide.

The beauty of the Eufy Smart Track Link is that it’s not just compatible with Find My but also with the Eufy Security app, which offers even more useful features. Left your keys with your friend by mistake? With the Eufy app you’ll be able to send them the exact location so they’ll know where to find them.

The Link is also able to help you locate your phone. Simply double tap your tracker and it’ll prompt your phone to loudly and clearly ring, even if it’s in silent mode.

You’ll also have the option to add your contact information to the Link. If someone comes across your lost item, they just need to scan the QR code at the back of the Link and they’ll receive your phone number or email address to get in touch.

Unlike some other Bluetooth trackers, the Eufy Smart Track Link is equipped with a replaceable battery which lasts for up to a year. It’s durable too, thanks to its water resistant coating which can survive a rain shower.

Although we haven’t reviewed this tracker, it currently has an average 4.1-star rating based on over 1,480 Amazon customer reviews. Customers particularly appreciate its value, size and accuracy and reported that it’s an impressively easy device to set up.

At just £13.99, the Eufy Smart Track Link is the perfect purchase to make your life that bit easier, or a bargain present for a friend who always seems to have misplaced their wallet.