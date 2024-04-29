Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys has one of the biggest vacuum deals we’ve seen in ages

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If your current vacuum cleaner is starting to show its age then now’s your chance to bag a new one on the cheap.

Head on over to Currys right now and you can pick up the Shark Lift-Away NV602UKT vacuum cleaner for just £139.99, marking a massive reduction on its original asking price of £229.99.

I don’t ever recall seeing an upright Shark vacuum cleaner dropping to such a low price, so if you want a genuine bargain on your next hoover then this is the one to buy, unless you’re set on getting a cordless cleaner.

Shark Vacuum Cleaner Deal

Shark Vacuum Cleaner Deal

Currys has a massive price drop on the Shark Lift-Away NV602UKT Vacuum Cleaner, offering up incredible suction power and tons of cleaning tools for less.

  • Amazon
  • Was £229.99
  • Now £139.99
View Deal

Speaking as someone who upgraded a few years back to an upright Shark vacuum, although it wasn’t this particular model I’ve been so impressed with the performance that Shark has brought to the table that I haven’t looked back.

For starters, this model packs powerful cleaning suction, alongside the ability to swap between a carpet and hard floor mode, adjusting the suction level accordingly. There are also LED lights on the front of the vacuum that make it easier to see the full scope of your floors, particularly in darker areas like underneath your bed.

If you need to clean smaller areas where a traditional vacuum simply wouldn’t fit then you’ll absolutely love the ‘Lift-Away’ feature which lets you disconnect the cylinder from the main apparatus so that you can carry it with you. This is especially handy when cleaning any stairs as you’ll be able to ascend and descend with ease.

Where this particular model comes into its own is with its included ‘Pet Tool’, which is designed to pick up pet hair from areas where it can get trapped, like carpets and sofas.

You can’t really go wrong with a Shark vacuum, but when you can get one for such a reduced price it’s definitely the ideal time to upgrade.

You might like…

Amazon’s got a slick Xbox Series S deal for Prime members

Amazon’s got a slick Xbox Series S deal for Prime members

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Movie night’s covered with this outstanding OLED TV deal

Movie night’s covered with this outstanding OLED TV deal

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
The Galaxy S22 is now a bargain upgrade at this new low price

The Galaxy S22 is now a bargain upgrade at this new low price

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Toshiba’s bargain 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV is now a steal thanks to this offer

Toshiba’s bargain 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV is now a steal thanks to this offer

Chris Smith 3 days ago
One of 2024’s best Android phones is already going cheap

One of 2024’s best Android phones is already going cheap

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Going camping? This portable power station deal is a must-buy

Going camping? This portable power station deal is a must-buy

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words