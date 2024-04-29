Currys has one of the biggest vacuum deals we’ve seen in ages

If your current vacuum cleaner is starting to show its age then now’s your chance to bag a new one on the cheap.

Head on over to Currys right now and you can pick up the Shark Lift-Away NV602UKT vacuum cleaner for just £139.99, marking a massive reduction on its original asking price of £229.99.

I don’t ever recall seeing an upright Shark vacuum cleaner dropping to such a low price, so if you want a genuine bargain on your next hoover then this is the one to buy, unless you’re set on getting a cordless cleaner.

Shark Vacuum Cleaner Deal Currys has a massive price drop on the Shark Lift-Away NV602UKT Vacuum Cleaner, offering up incredible suction power and tons of cleaning tools for less. Amazon

Was £229.99

Now £139.99 View Deal

Speaking as someone who upgraded a few years back to an upright Shark vacuum, although it wasn’t this particular model I’ve been so impressed with the performance that Shark has brought to the table that I haven’t looked back.

For starters, this model packs powerful cleaning suction, alongside the ability to swap between a carpet and hard floor mode, adjusting the suction level accordingly. There are also LED lights on the front of the vacuum that make it easier to see the full scope of your floors, particularly in darker areas like underneath your bed.

If you need to clean smaller areas where a traditional vacuum simply wouldn’t fit then you’ll absolutely love the ‘Lift-Away’ feature which lets you disconnect the cylinder from the main apparatus so that you can carry it with you. This is especially handy when cleaning any stairs as you’ll be able to ascend and descend with ease.

Where this particular model comes into its own is with its included ‘Pet Tool’, which is designed to pick up pet hair from areas where it can get trapped, like carpets and sofas.

You can’t really go wrong with a Shark vacuum, but when you can get one for such a reduced price it’s definitely the ideal time to upgrade.