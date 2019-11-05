Be quick to snap up this banger of a deal, nabbing yourself a pair of the second generation Apple AirPods for a ridiculously low price of £112.50 when using the eBay discount code PRISTINE.

It’s like all our Christmases came at once, or, at the least, some of that premature Black Friday magic, because you can now own a pair of Apple AirPods for just £112.50, a hefty £46.50 reduction from their RRP of £159.

Best Apple AirPods Deal Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Bluetooth Headphones with Charging Case - Use Code: PRISTINE Save an extra 10% on the already low listing of brand new second generation Apple AirPods. Benefit from its speedy Apple H1 headphone chip, enjoying a stable connection, seamless device switching and access to Siri.

Already listed at an amazing price of £125 on eBay, with the retailer’s limited time discount code PRISTINE, you can redeem a further 10% saving by pasting it in at the checkout, taking the price down to a beautiful £112.50. Dreamy.

The superb second generation of true wireless earphones from Apple, the latest edition to the line-up (bar the recently announced AirPods Pro) sees seamless functionality from removal from their charging case to connectivity, as well as transitioning from listening to music to taking a call.

The dazzling Apple H1 headphone chip is the mastermind behind smoother processing speeds and the ability to now speak directly to Siri. You can trust in a more stable connection and smooth switch from one device to the other, whether you’re listening on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

The numbers speak for themselves. The second-generation sees a 2x faster ability to connect from one device to another, whilst there is a 1.5x improvement when connecting a phone call. Of course, the H1 chip also means a vast improvement on sound quality, ensuring near-perfect syncing whether you’re gaming, bingeing a new TV series or listening to a podcast.

As if they weren’t smart enough, the second gen Apple AirPods also come with built-in optical sensors and motion accelerometers, learning exactly what you’re doing right when you’re doing it.

From pausing and playing music when you take your AirPods out or put them back in, to when you’re about to take a call and activating microphones. Better still, these beamforming microphones do their best to minimise the disruption of background noise when you’re taking a call, delivering as crisp a connection as possible.

Boasting up to 24-hours of battery life within its case, keep the tunes going for longer and make the most of this exceptional £112.50 price point before it’s too late. The PRISTINE eBay discount code will be expiring at midnight November 6th.

