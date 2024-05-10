The iPad 10 is already going for less than Apple’s official price cut

Apple gave the iPad 10th Gen an official price cut during its iPad event this week, but now it’s already going for less than that.

Originally going for £499, Apple smartly brought the iPad 10th Gen down to £349 earlier this week but right now on Amazon, you can bag the tablet for just £334.97. That’s an unbelievable price cut when you consider what the device would have set you back only this time last week.

I’ve always been incredibly impressed with the base-level iPads (in fact I wrote an oped about this very topic), and the iPad 10 is the Apple tablet that I would recommend to most people.

Unless you work in animation and illustration, you do not need the iPad Pro or even the iPad Air. In pretty much every scenario I’ve used it for, whether it be productivity, writing a book, streaming TV shows and editing the occasional video – the iPad 10 has done the job just fine.

It even features a larger screen than its predecessor at 10.9-inches instead of 10.2-inches. This makes for a better viewing experience overall, and the bezels surrounding the screen are large enough for you to comfortably hold on to the device without obstructing your view.

Again, speaking from personal experience, the iPad really comes into its own on long journeys as it’s perfect for reading through the latest headlines and magazines on Apple News, as well as diving into a handful of episodes of your favourite shows during a flight.

It’s also worth mentioning that if you do have an artistic streak, you can pair certain models of the Apple Pencil with this iPad, letting you indulge in a bit of digital art when the mood strikes you.

There are few devices that I get quite as much use out of as the iPad 10th Gen, so if you fancy getting one for yourself then this price cut just offered up the perfect opportunity to do so.