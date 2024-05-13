Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Apple Watch Ultra when the Garmin Fenix 7 is this cheap

Thomas Deehan
As much as we like the Apple Watch Ultra, it doesn’t hold a candle to the value for money offered by this Garmin deal.

Right now you can get the excellent Garmin Fenix 7 for just £399 – an unbelievable price when you consider that it originally went for £599.99 at launch.

It’s also considerably cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 which has a starting price of £799 at the Apple Store. Unless you’re absolutely set on having a durable watch that ties in with Apple’s ecosystem, you’re far better off opting for the Fenix 7, just for the amount of money you’ll save alone.

Garmin Fenix 7 is nearly half the price of the Apple Watch Ultra

If you need a watch to get you through your next marathon, hike or even a triathlon, then look no further than this Garmin Fenix 7 bargain on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • £599.99 at launch
  • Now £399
View Deal

When it comes to buying a watch that can get you through an ultramarathon and then some, there really isn’t a better option out there than a Garmin. After all, the company has been perfecting its technology for years now, making Garmin’s wearables the best in the game for serious athletes.

Speaking from experience, I’ll occasionally jump from my Apple Watch SE to a Garmin Enduro 2 because of how detailed its fitness tracking features are (not to mention the much better battery life).

For the Garmin Fenix 7 however, we were particularly impressed when it came in for review, receiving a high 4.5-star rating. Our reviewer concluded: “the Fenix 7 is a great outdoor watch with new features that make it a worthwhile upgrade from the Fenix 6, if you value supreme outdoor accuracy. During testing we found the device’s increased number of mapping features work brilliantly. Coupled with its radically improved battery life, this makes the Garmin Fenix 7 an excellent investment for any adventurous hiker, runner or cyclist who regularly venture off the beaten path.”

On the topic of battery life, the Garmin Fenix 7 is able to last for up to 22-days thanks to solar charging, making it ideal for long runs or even a hike, as you won’t have to worry about needing to find a charging port right away.

The Fenix 7 also has some of the best GPS tracking in the game, so if you need detailed insights into which parts of a run are holding you back and where you can improve, this level of information can be a game-changer.

Again, for almost half the price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Garmin Fenix 7 is an absolute steal for anyone wanting to take their fitness tracking to the next level.

