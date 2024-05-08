Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 8a is already a steal thanks to this bargain offer

The newly announced Pixel 8a can already be picked up on a bargain tariff with tons of data included.

Right now you can bag the Pixel 8a with 100GB of data for just £79 upfront and only £14.99 a month. With such a low monthly cost, this is a bargain contract for anyone on the hunt for an affordable Android upgrade with tons of features to boot.

Google has long been setting the tone of the mid-range market with its outstanding ‘a’ series of phones, and that track record seems set to continue with the all-new Pixel 8a.

Pixel 8a with 100GB of data

Pixel 8a with 100GB of data

The newly announced Pixel 8a can already be picked up on a bargain contract with a whopping 100GB of data thrown in.

  • Mobiles UK
  • Only £79 upfront
  • Just £14.99/month
View Deal

Using the Pixel 8 as a reference point, it’s surprising just how few compromises Google has made here in developing a more affordable handset.

For starters, both phones pack 1080p OLED displays with a high peak brightness of 1400 nits. There’s also a refresh rate of up to 120Hz so not only will apps and games look great, but they’ll run smoothly in operation.

The only obvious difference is that the Pixel 8a is a little smaller than the Pixel 8, with a screen size of 6.1-inches, which may be good news to those who miss the days of smaller phones.

Quite surprisingly, the Pixel 8a’s main camera actually has a higher megapixel count of 64MP (50MP on the Pixel 8), and with Google’s outstanding computational processing, there’s every expectation that the Pixel 8a should excel in this area.

Plus, it’s always worth mentioning just how much of a joy stock Android is to use. Google’s clean take on the Android operating system is the closest experience to iOS as I’ve found on Android with stylish widgets, plenty of options for customisation and no bloatware in sight.

If you’re thinking that the Pixel 8a is the affordable upgrade you’ve been waiting for then this 100GB offer is easily the best way to nab it.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

