Forget the Apple Pencil Pro, the USB-C model is nearly half the price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Following the launch of the new Apple Pencil Pro earlier this week, you can now snap up its predecessor the Apple Pencil (USB-C) for almost half the price of the Pro. 

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is currently just £69 in a limited time deal on Amazon, saving £10 off its usual RRP. Considering the new Apple Pencil Pro has an RRP of £129, you can still experience most of its features for nearly half the price. 

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is now almost half the price of the new Apple Pencil Pro

Whether you’re considering investing in one of the upcoming new iPads or just want to upgrade your current iPad experience, you can get an Apple Pencil (USB-C) for just £69 on Amazon.

Launched towards the end of 2023, the Apple Pencil USB-C is a great companion for iPad users, especially those who prefer to handwrite their notes, sketch or just need an easier way to mark up documents. 

It sits as the more affordable and accessible Pencil model, with a useful USB-C charging port, a magnetic build for easy storage atop compatible iPads and a textured design that’s found on the more expensive Pencils, which offers a firmer and more comfortable hold than the original Gen 1 Apple Pencil.

Although it does lack some of the upgrades seen on the Apple Pencil Pro, including its gyroscope sensor which lets users quickly switch between writing tools, wireless charging ability and Find My compatibility, the Apple Pencil USB-C still includes most of the necessary features. 

The much-loved hover feature can be found on this lesser priced Apple Pencil, which allows users to visualise the exact orientation of a tool before committing to making a mark, which is particularly useful for design perfectionists. 

Apple Pencil USB-C also boasts impressive compatibility with most newer iPads, including the upcoming iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 models. 

Whether you’re planning on investing in one of the new iPads or you just want to upgrade your current tablet experience, this deal on the Apple Pencil USB-C is well worth snapping up. As it’s a limited time offer, we’d recommend acting fast with this one.

