The Pixel 8a already has a discount – and it’s a big one

Google’s brand new Pixel 8a has already received a huge discount, and it’s literally just been released.

It’s Pixel 8a day, people. Google’s latest classy mid-range smartphone hits shots and doorsteps today, with a slightly hiked starting price.

That’s why we’re both pleased and immensely surprised to see this huge Pixel 8a discount over on Voxi. It gets you the 128GB entry model of the Pixel 8a for just £352.80.

That’s a whopping £146.20 saving on the £499 RRP. Even better, you have options when it comes to paying that discounted fee off. You can either pay it all up front, or spread the payments over 12, 24, 30, or 36 months terms, interest-free.

We even know how long this brilliant deal is running for. Voxi claims that the deal ends on May 30, so you have a good fortnight in which to marshal your resources for this one.

The Pixel 8a updates Google’s mid-range offering with a smoother 120Hz display and the same Tensor G3 processor that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Its design, too, is softer and rounder than the previous model.

It’s got the same excellent 64MP main camera as last year’s Pixel 7a, but with the added image processing power and AI knowhow that the aforementioned Tensor G3 brings.

Talking of AI knowhow, the Pixel 8a has all of the same on-device AI tricks as its bigger brothers, as well as the same outstanding seven-year software update promise.