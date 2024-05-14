Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 8a already has a discount – and it’s a big one

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google’s brand new Pixel 8a has already received a huge discount, and it’s literally just been released.

It’s Pixel 8a day, people. Google’s latest classy mid-range smartphone hits shots and doorsteps today, with a slightly hiked starting price.

That’s why we’re both pleased and immensely surprised to see this huge Pixel 8a discount over on Voxi. It gets you the 128GB entry model of the Pixel 8a for just £352.80.

Save £146.20 on the Pixel 8a

Save £146.20 on the Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a has received an epic discount on launch day, shaving £146.20 off the price.

  • Voxi
  • Save £146.20
  • Now £352.80
View Deal

That’s a whopping £146.20 saving on the £499 RRP. Even better, you have options when it comes to paying that discounted fee off. You can either pay it all up front, or spread the payments over 12, 24, 30, or 36 months terms, interest-free.

We even know how long this brilliant deal is running for. Voxi claims that the deal ends on May 30, so you have a good fortnight in which to marshal your resources for this one.

The Pixel 8a updates Google’s mid-range offering with a smoother 120Hz display and the same Tensor G3 processor that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Its design, too, is softer and rounder than the previous model.

It’s got the same excellent 64MP main camera as last year’s Pixel 7a, but with the added image processing power and AI knowhow that the aforementioned Tensor G3 brings.

Talking of AI knowhow, the Pixel 8a has all of the same on-device AI tricks as its bigger brothers, as well as the same outstanding seven-year software update promise.

You might like…

The OnePlus 10T is now tumbling in price

The OnePlus 10T is now tumbling in price

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for a mid-range price

This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for a mid-range price

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Forget the Apple Watch Ultra when the Garmin Fenix 7 is this cheap

Forget the Apple Watch Ultra when the Garmin Fenix 7 is this cheap

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Get fit this summer with Amazon’s slick Apple Watch 9 deal

Get fit this summer with Amazon’s slick Apple Watch 9 deal

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
This might be the best value Galaxy S24 deal yet

This might be the best value Galaxy S24 deal yet

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
The Kindle Paperwhite just got a big summertime discount

The Kindle Paperwhite just got a big summertime discount

Ruben Circelli 3 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words