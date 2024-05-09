Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Where to pre-order the iPad Air 6: Get the M2 iPad at launch

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

If you’re looking to be one of the first adopters of the all-new iPad Air 6 then we’ve got you covered with our round-up of available pre-orders.

It’s been a big week for Apple fans (particularly those who love the iPad) as both the iPad Air and iPad Pro are getting major 2024 updates, with the former now being available in two size variations for the first-time ever.

There are also new versions of the Magic Keyboard, as well as the massively upgraded Apple Pencil Pro which promises to be the go-to tool for any digital artists and illustrators. If the new iPad Air is the one product that’s calling out to you however then you’ll be glad to know that several online retailers are offering up pre-orders for the device.

To save you jumping between the various sites to see what’s available, we’ve rounded up the different pre-orders right here whilst also highlighting any additional benefits that come with picking one retailer over another.

Where can I pre-order the iPad Air 6?

Amazon

Amazon is always one of the first retailers to offer up pre-orders for the biggest tech launches and the iPad Air 6 is no different. There are no extra freebies available here but if you have Amazon credit or a nearby Amazon Locker that you’d prefer to have the iPad delivered to, then it makes sense to hop off here.

Buy now: iPad Air 6 11-inch from £599 / iPad Air 6 13-inch from £799

Currys

While Currys isn’t offering up store collection any iPad Air 6 orders, it is throwing in three-month trials for Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness Plus and even Apple Music. There are also flexible payment options to help spread the cost of the device.

Buy now: iPad Air 6 11-inch from £599 / iPad Air 6 13-inch from £799

John Lewis

Not only are you getting three-months of Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus for free, but John Lewis always adds a two-year warranty as standard which is well worth snapping up, at the very least to give a little extra peace of mind with your device.

Buy now: iPad Air 6 11-inch from £599 / iPad Air 6 13-inch from £799

Very

At the time of publishing, Very only seems to be offering the 11-inch iPad Air 6 but the retailer does have more variety than the others where flexible payments are concerned, which may make it a better option for some people.

Buy now: iPad Air 6 11-inch from £599

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

