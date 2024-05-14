These discounted headphones are perfect for your next flight

Anyone in the market for a high quality set of discounted headphones before they head off on their travels should pay attention to this deal.

We’re entering summer holiday season, and what better way to ease the travel chaos than to invest in a new high-quality set of noise cancelling headphones, especially at a discounted price? Thankfully, Amazon has got you covered.

The retailer is currently selling the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Special Edition headphones for just £219.99. That’s a whopping 37% discount on the £349 RRP.

We tested the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless a while back, and awarded them a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 score. We called the it “an excellent pair of wireless headphones that deliver a balanced, neutral presentation, long battery life and very good noise cancellation”.

Some of the performance even strays into “class-leading” territory, with the 60-hour battery life in particular offering twice that of the Sony WH-1000XM5. They’re also extremely comfortable to wear, with deep cushioned earpieces and a padded headband meaning you’ll be able to put that stellar battery life to the test

One of our few criticisms of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was that it was a little drab compared to its rivals. This Special Edition model goes some way to addressing that, offering a fresh Black Copper finish with eye-catching metallic accents.

Amazon is calling this a ‘Limited time deal’, so we wouldn’t hang around for too long if you wanted to grab these stylish cans.