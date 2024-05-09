Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

MacBook Air deals don’t get much better than this

For anyone looking to buy their first MacBook or even upgrade their existing model, we’ve found the deal for you.

Even though the MacBook Air sits at the entry-level of Apple’s MacBook range, the starting prices are rarely ‘affordable’ when compared to the competition. Luckily for consumers, you can now bypass those high price points by quite a bit as the MacBook Air M1 is now selling for just £799.

That’s a far more reasonable price for a laptop, and a significant reduction against the original £999 launch price of the MacBook Air M1. Simply put, you won’t find a better deal right now for an M-series MacBook.

Even though we’re now on the M4 chip following the recent iPad Pro announcement, the M1 chip is still impressive for the amount of proficiency it brought to the table, not to mention some serious battery gains too.

The device is one of very few to receive a full five-star rating here at Trusted Reviews, with Editor Max Parker writing: “You’ll notice the benefits of the M1 instantly. This feels more like an iPad in use than a typical laptop, with the screen bursting to life the second – and I really mean that – you open the lid. Everything you do happens with added zip not experienced with the older MacBook Airs, whether you’re opening apps or even hoarding tabs in Chrome. Speed almost becomes a non-issue because you’re never thinking about it.”

In our testing, we were able to get up to 11-hours of use on a single charge which is handy if you’re working at a cafe and there isn’t a charging port in sight.

It almost goes without saying but the MacOS experience is also incredibly fluid, and with the M1 chip in tow, it’s very easy to get through video and photo editing on the go. Plus, with the MacBook Air being as sleek as it is, you can chuck it into a backpack and barely feel the weight of it.

For great speed, even better battery life and a slim build that makes it super portable, the MacBook Air M1 is a bargain at this price.

