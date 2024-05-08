Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Echo Dot 5th Gen just became an easy tech gift at this price

Amazon’s dropped an outstanding offer for both smart home enthusiasts and anyone looking for a reasonably priced, featured-packed piece of tech.

As part of Amazon’s ongoing sale for several of its own-brand products, you can now get the terrific Echo Dot 5th Gen for the bargain price of just £29.99, down from £54.99.

That’s a bargain price given the sheer amount of things that the Echo Dot 5th Gen can do, so if you’re in need of a low-cost gift for someone who can’t get enough of tech then this is a great option.

Echo Dot 5th Gen for under £30

The Echo Dot 5th Gen was already an easy smart speaker to recommend but at this reduced price, it’s an undeniable bargain.

If you’ve never used an Amazon Echo device though then you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Take it from someone who has the previous model – the Echo Dot is a great bit of smart home kit.

At its most basic level, the Echo Dot can be used as a speaker to play music, radio and podcasts, either via your phone or by asking Amazon’s smart assistant, Alexa.

When the Echo Dot is connected to all of your smart home devices however, this is where the device really comes into its own. Just by asking Alexa to carry out certain commands, you can switch off your lights, turn on the TV or even get the kettle to boil.

If you’re remotely interested in smart home automation then it’s essential to have a device like the Echo Dot to help you interact with it all. Alternatively, you can also just use the Echo Dot as your bedside alarm, ready to play your favourite get-out-of-bed song.

There’s no one way to use the Echo Dot and that’s part of its charm. It’s incredibly accessible but it can be used as part of a larger smart home set-up – it’s entirely up to you how you use it.

For just £29.99, even as a small speaker to play music around your home, you can’t go wrong with this swift Echo Dot price cut.

