This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for a mid-range price

Every now and again an iPhone deal pops up that makes us think twice about the new models and plump for something like the excellent iPhone 13 instead.

Mobile UK will sell you an iPhone 13 for just £19 upfront. For that you’ll get 100GB of monthly data for £22.99. That’s akin to some of the deals we see for far inferior, mid-range Android phones.

This is the iPhone 13 128GB in blue and also includes unlimited minutes and texts on a 24 month contract. The deal is with the iD mobile network, the popular MVNO owned by the retailer Carphone Warehouse. It runs off the Three Mobile infrastructure, meaning you’ll get speedy 5G data and solid service around the UK.

There’s the option to keep your existing phone number too, which means less faffing about altering your friends, family and colleagues to the change.

As for the handset itself, it is still a worthwhile purchase thanks to the support for iOS 17 and plenty of years left in the tank – starting with the iOS 18 release this autumn.

It was initially released in 2021, but our updated review in 2023 gave it a 4.5 star score and maintained it was “a solid upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years.”

Bigger upgrades than you might think Pros Much improved battery life

Bright, vivid OLED display

Excellent main camera Cons No ProMotion

No optical zoom

It’s not all that different to the iPhone 14, it offers much improved battery life over the iPhone 12, has a bright and vivid OLED display and an excellent main camera.

Last year (prior to the launch of the iPhone 15), our reviewer opined: “Even almost two years after its initial release, the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice, even more when the fairly minor updates added to the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration. If you can find this on a deal around a big shopping day or a sale then it’s even more of an easy recommendation.

“The camera is great, the performance is still strong and the battery life is about on par with the newer model. You do lose out on some of the safety features introduced with the iPhone 14, but that’s about it.”