This Beats Studio Buds Plus deal upstages the AirPods Pro

The Beats Studio Buds Plus is available as part of a deal that seriously undercuts Apple’s imperious AirPods Pro.

Amazon is selling the Beats Studio Buds Plus for just £129 right now, which is about £50 cheaper than usual. With an RRP of £179.99, you’re talking about a 28% saving.

Save £50 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus earphones Amazon is selling the Beats Studio Buds Plus at a £50 discount, which amounts to a 28% saving. Amazon

Save 28%

Now £129 View Deal

Now consider that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is selling for £229 – £100 more – and you’ll hopefully spot what a great deal this is. Note that this is being listed as a ‘Limited time deal’, so don’t hang around if you’re interested.

And make no mistake, at this price you really should be interested in the Beats Studio Buds Plus.

We awarded them a positive 4 out of 5 review at the time of launch, praising their improved noise cancellation, subtly spacious audio quality, and bolstered battery life.

They’re also a solid pick if you use your earphones a lot for phone calls, as call quality is strong.

One of the main things we didn’t like about the Beats Studio Buds Plus at the time was that Beats had bumped the price up. That gripe has been taken out of the equation thanks to this deal.

If you’re wondering why we’re making the comparison to the AirPods Pro 2, it all comes down to the fact that Apple also owns the Beats brand. Despite this, the Beats are actually more flexible than Apple’s own ‘buds, working just as well with Android phones as they do with iPhones.