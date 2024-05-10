Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal takes £200 off the iPhone 15

Giffgaff has just dropped an incredible deal for anyone looking to upgrade to one of the latest-gen iPhones.

Right now you can get a refurbished iPhone 15 in ‘like new’ condition for just £599, a notable £200 cheaper than buying the phone new via the Apple Store. Not only are you saving a hefty amount of money, but Giffgaff’s ‘like new’ handsets also come with a 24-month warranty for added peace of mind.

No matter how you look at it, this is a rare bargain where iPhones are concerned, and it’ll be a long time before we ever see a new unit of the iPhone 15 fall to this price.

I’m also slightly gutted that I didn’t wait for this deal to drop as I picked up my iPhone 15 at launch, but even though I paid a higher price for mine, at no point have I regretted my decision.

Moving on from the iPhone 14 (a device that I wasn’t too impressed with), the iPhone 15 feels like a breath of fresh air and exactly the type of update that the base-level iPhone has needed for years.

For starters, having a USB-C port on an iPhone never gets old. Instead of needing to keep a Lightning cable with me at all times, I can now just use the same USB-C cable to top up my phone, iPad and even my headphones.

The iPhone 15 has also been treated to the Dynamic Island which debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Finally doing away with the awful notch, the Dynamic Island is actually quite a handy feature as it can show quick bits of information no matter what app you’re using, including any timers you have set or what music is currently playing.

There’s also the fact that unlike the iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 isn’t using the exact same chipset as the phone that came before it, this time sporting the super fast A16 Bionic processor. Whether you’re jumping between apps or indulging in a spot of gaming, everything runs smoothly.

With the iPhone 15 still being fairly new on the market, the phone will receive software and security updates for quite some time to come, so if you want a future-proof handset at a bargain price then this is deal to go for.

