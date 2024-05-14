Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone 14 deal gets you tons of data for a low cost

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Ready to upgrade to a newer iPhone but don’t care about having the latest model and just want a great deal? Look no further than this offer from Mobiles UK.

Get a 128GB iPhone 14 in Midnight for just £69 upfront and £26.99 a month on a 24-month contract with Mobiles UK. This contract includes unlimited minutes, texts and a massive 500GB of data. 

Despite launching back in 2022, the iPhone 14 is still a capable smartphone and is packed with a ton of features that are still being rolled out in newer handsets today, including an advanced camera system, speedy performance and a long lasting battery.

Running on Apple’s impressive A15 Bionic Chip, the iPhone 14 is impressively fast and built for reliable everyday use. The iPhone 14 promises superfast 5G connectivity and, considering this contract includes a huge 500GB of data each month, you can rest assured that you’ll stay connected on the go.

If you’re a keen photographer but aren’t necessarily in the market for a pro-level camera then the iPhone 14 offers a great compromise. Its advanced dual-camera system is fitted with Apple’s Photonic Engine which takes multiple images and uses machine learning to merge the best qualities out of each shot into one more detailed and colourful image.

Promising up to 20-hours of video playback, you can expect your iPhone 14 will see you through the day, although it’s worth remembering that this iPhone still uses Apple’s Lightning connector to charge.  

We gave the iPhone 14 a decent four-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding: “You will notice numerous benefits if you’re coming from an older model.”

He continues, “the camera remains excellent for both photography and videography; the software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too.”

If you want an iPhone but aren’t fussed about splurging on the latest handset, you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the iPhone 14.

